The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· Officers responded to reports of a man acting disorderly at a bar. The man was trespassed from the business.
· A truck was blocking a woman’s car in an alley. The truck was moved before officers responded.
· A caller wanted to talk to officers about a “party house” and college students living in their neighborhood.
· Officers responded to a report of a security alarm going off. When they arrived, they made contact with the manager of a cleaning company that had permission to be inside the building.
· Officers responded to 118 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller reported that a neighbor was parking on their property. Deputies responded and found that the angle the truck was parked at put the drivers side front tire on the property. The owner of the truck, an employee of the caller’s neighbor, moved it immediately.
· A caller had questions about how to register a custom motorcycle. Dispatch directed the caller to the Montana Motor Vehicle Division.
· A caller reported two teenagers playing chicken with moving cars. Deputies responded, talked to the teenagers and got in contact with their parents, who came to a nearby home pick them up.
· Deputies responded to 119 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 146 people Friday.
