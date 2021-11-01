Parties, pumpkins and vacation rentals: Police Reports for Sunday, Oct. 31 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 1, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· An officer asked a man with an open bottle of alcohol to pour it out. The man instead finished the drink and smashed the glass on the ground. He was cited for open container, littering and obstructing a police officer.· A caller had questions about becoming a bounty hunter. · Teenagers were throwing ice off the top of a parking garage.· Officers responded to multiple reports of loud parties.· Officers responded to 160 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · Two moose were near a road. Montana Highway Patrol was advised.· A person who yelled at and hung up on a deputy called back to apologize.· People were reportedly throwing chunks of pumpkin at traffic. A deputy responded to the area but wasn’t able to find the offending pumpkin-throwers.· A 911 hang-up call came from an area with a lot of Airbnb vacation rentals. There were signs of a disturbance in the area. A deputy later made contact with the person who called, who said there was no emergency.· Deputies responded to 77 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Police Gallatin County Detention Center Rental Vacation Following Teenager Deputy Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.