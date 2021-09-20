Parties, chimney flutes and a police-themed birthday party: Police Reports for Sunday, Sept. 19 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 20, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· Officers responded to multiple noise complaints for parties.· A man punched a bar employee and was banned from the bar. · A caller reported an intoxicated man trying door handles on a vehicle. Officers warned the man and told him to walk back to his hotel.· Officers stopped to say hello to children attending a police-themed birthday party.· Officers responded to 102 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following: · An employee at a construction site set off a burglar alarm and didn’t disable it in time, causing the alarm to call 911. There was no emergency and other employees were on site.· People staying at a resort started a fire in the fireplace without opening the chimney flute, which set off a fire alarm.· A caller reported a calf wandering around near a bridge. The caller had tied the calf to a boat in a parking lot. Deputies found the owner of the calf, which had wandered out of a nearby barn.· A person rode a minibike on a school track and posted pictures on social media. Deputies contacted the person and warned him for trespassing on the track.· Deputies responded to 70 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 108 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Police Birthday Party Employee Deputy Following Chimney Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.