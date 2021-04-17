The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Two people got into a fight.
• Two other people got into a fight.
• A deer got caught in a fence and was speared by a sharp gate. Officers killed it because of its injuries.
• A caller watched three people try to steal his canoe.
• Someone requested help getting out of a parking space. An illegally-parked vehicle was blocking them in.
• A caller complained about dogs barking.
• Someone reported their work tools and texture spray machine stolen.
• A caller said someone was trying to break into a vehicle in a parking lot. Officers found out the person was locked out of their car.
• A caller's archery targets went missing.
• A caller reported their snowboard was stolen from a vehicle.
• Officers picked up a bag of drugs that was found on MSU's campus.
• Some people were playing a drinking game 10 feet off of their property line. They agreed to move their game 10 feet "to satisfy a petty neighbor."
• An officer helped push a vehicle that ran out of gas.
• An officer checked three suspected fake IDs. Two were valid and one was fake.
• Officers responded to 140 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 149 people on Saturday.
