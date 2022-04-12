Business and Health Reporter
Subscribe
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A caller reported that large dogs were coming into his yard and killing his chickens. He wanted to know if he could shoot the dogs on his property with a pellet gun.
· A caller kept receiving parking tickets for a car they had sold and wanted to know what they could do.
· Someone reported a license plate was stolen off their parked trailer.
· A caller reported a Toyota truck with “Star Wars propaganda” on it had swerved to intentionally hit the caller’s car twice.
· Officers responded to 126 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not send its reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 146 people on Tuesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.