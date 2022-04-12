Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A caller reported that large dogs were coming into his yard and killing his chickens. He wanted to know if he could shoot the dogs on his property with a pellet gun.

· A caller kept receiving parking tickets for a car they had sold and wanted to know what they could do.

· Someone reported a license plate was stolen off their parked trailer.

· A caller reported a Toyota truck with “Star Wars propaganda” on it had swerved to intentionally hit the caller’s car twice.

· Officers responded to 126 calls on Monday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not send its reports by deadline. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 146 people on Tuesday.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

