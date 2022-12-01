The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Officers arrived to mediate a neighborly dispute, where one person accused another neighbor of stealing a valuable package. As officers arrived, the neighbor returned the package to her.
· An officer had a car towed that had been parked blocking a driveway for several hours. The car had already received another parking citation earlier in the evening by a different officer.
· Officers checked an area for reported fireworks but were unable to find the source.
· Officers responded to 138 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A man called requesting to ride along with a deputy. He was scheduled with an available deputy.
· Deputies took a report of two teenagers who were out past curfew after seeing a movie and their car was abandoned in the movie theater parking lot. A parent later said they found the two teens asleep at the movie theater and took them both home.
· Two loose horses were secured in their owner's pasture after several people called to report them.
· Deputies responded to 122 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 133 people on Thursday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.