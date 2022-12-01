Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· Officers arrived to mediate a neighborly dispute, where one person accused another neighbor of stealing a valuable package. As officers arrived, the neighbor returned the package to her.

· An officer had a car towed that had been parked blocking a driveway for several hours. The car had already received another parking citation earlier in the evening by a different officer.


