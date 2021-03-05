The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• A neighbor has problems with a someone parking his car on a road. The person said the neighbor dragged his car back about 8 feet.
• Someone wanted to know if a permit was needed to protest outside a business. An officer referred the caller to city hall.
• A man wanted to thank a Bozeman police officer. He said he would post it on Facebook.
• A man couldn’t find his car in a parking lot. He later found it on the other side of a building and believed a friend moved it as a prank.
• Officers responded to 115 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A deputy warned a driver for having an open container in their car.
• Someone found a large tote on a road.
• Someone in a car threw a wallet out a window, which sent cash and cards flying on a road. Deputies collected the items for evidence.
• A man found a shotgun in a river.
• Deputies responded to 114 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Friday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.