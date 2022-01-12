Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A person reported a vehicle parked on a shared lawn. The people who were thought to be associated with the vehicle did not answer the door.

· A vehicle slid on a patch of ice and collided with a fire hydrant. The driver was not injured, but the fire hydrant may have been.

· An officer warned a person for walking in traffic.

· A caller reported a dog barking for hours. An officer responded to the area but did not hear any dogs barking.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 135 calls on Tuesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports were not made available because of technical difficulties. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 122 people on Wednesday. 

