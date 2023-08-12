Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Thursday included:
A caller reported that several vehicles near South 11th Avenue and Opportunity Way had gotten egged overnight.
An officer offered a few ideas on how to settle a parking dispute between two neighbors. The ideas were not included in the report.
An older drunken man confronted construction workers and told them they were “raping the land and killing all the deer.”
A caller was concerned about three people walking around Music on Main offering people free snacks if they watch a video about animals getting slaughtered.
Officers responded to 135 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 139 people on Friday.
