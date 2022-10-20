Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A caller wanted to report that various food items were taken from his fridge while he was at home.

· A man was warned for digging in a city park while using a metal detector. Park staff requested the man be warned and told to put the grass back correctly after digging.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters