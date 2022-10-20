Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller wanted to report that various food items were taken from his fridge while he was at home.
· A man was warned for digging in a city park while using a metal detector. Park staff requested the man be warned and told to put the grass back correctly after digging.
· A caller reported a chicken was in his driveway and didn’t want it to get hit by a car. The caller said he’d try to find the owner and keep it in the driveway until someone claimed it.
· Officers responded to 161 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A man called to report that he had incriminating pictures about “satanic activity.”
· Someone reported getting a letter that possibly had drugs in it. A deputy tested the mail for illegal drugs and the tests came back negative.
· A caller reported seeing two women flash rude gestures at each other during a road rage incident.
· Deputies responded to 84 calls on Wednesday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 153 people on Thursday.
