The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included:
· A person reported that their significant other had a boot on their car, and that they witnessed another unknown person attempt to cut the boot off the car.
· A person was cut off by another driver and proceeded to follow that driver to a restaurant and blocked them in the parking lot. The blocked driver also called police and put them on hold to order food. Both were warned and told to “not take things into their own hands.”
· An unfriendly cat perched on a person’s fridge to avoid being caught. The person eventually caught the feline and returned the animal to its owner.
· Officers responded to calls 125 Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included:
· An agreement may have been reached between a chicken owner and a person whose dog got into their chicken coop.
· A person reported that they and another driver flipped each other off, and proceeded to a parking lot to fight. A hand gun fell out of the pants of the other driver, which caused the person to leave.
· Trash was flying out of the back of a weaving vehicle with a trailer hitched to it.
· Deputies responded to calls 112 Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 140 people Thursday.
