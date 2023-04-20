Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included:

· A person reported that their significant other had a boot on their car, and that they witnessed another unknown person attempt to cut the boot off the car.

· A person was cut off by another driver and proceeded to follow that driver to a restaurant and blocked them in the parking lot. The blocked driver also called police and put them on hold to order food. Both were warned and told to “not take things into their own hands.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags