The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller complained that their neighbor’s trash cans were overflowing and would spill over and garbage goes everywhere on trash pickup day. The neighbor had already talked to his housing authority, an officer told the man to talk to the neighbor directly.
· Someone reported a break-in at his apartment, it “looked like things had been thrown away” and his dog was put away in a room. During the call, he found a note saying a maintenance person had been in the apartment.
· A caller reported an ongoing issue with his neighbor idling his diesel truck near his home, which caused his car and things to smell like diesel. An officer spoke with the neighbor who agreed to park the truck away from the neighbor while warming it up.
· Officers responded to 150 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller reported finding a puppy and wanted to know if anyone had reported the puppy missing. A deputy called back and the caller said she’d found the dog’s owner.
· A caller wanted to know her legal recourse regarding several squatters living in vacant apartments.
· Someone skiing accidentally called 911, saying he must’ve hit the side button that triggered a 911 call. There was no emergency but he “took a tumble on the ski slope.”
· Deputies responded to calls 124 on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 138 people on Tuesday.
