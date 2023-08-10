Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Tuesday included:
A caller reported that a man walking his dogs along Huffine Lane has been harassing people living on the street every morning.
A man screamed at and made obscene gestures toward a driver near the library because he was afraid the driver wouldn’t stop at a stop sign. Officers advised the two to be cautious and courteous.
Someone called the police concerned about people cutting down branches near a trail system, which the caller felt was “homeless activity.”
Someone in a Chevy Suburban drove around a truck towing an oversized load, flipped everyone and nearly crashed.
A woman requested a welfare check on her husband, whom she had not heard from in several days, and officers found him “highly intoxicated” but otherwise OK.
A man who was traveling from Missoula to Billings got ditched by his friends and was stuck in Bozeman.
Officers responded to 111 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 138 people on Wednesday.
