The Bozeman Police reports for Tuesday included:

A caller reported that a man walking his dogs along Huffine Lane has been harassing people living on the street every morning.

A man screamed at and made obscene gestures toward a driver near the library because he was afraid the driver wouldn’t stop at a stop sign. Officers advised the two to be cautious and courteous.


