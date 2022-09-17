The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· Someone was walking down Main Street and yelling out different gun specifications, including various calibers and bullet velocities.
· Someone wanted to know how the new flashing lights at a pedestrian crosswalk work.
· Several minors were offering shots to a drive-through employee. They "looked super young" and "were possibly related to a football game." Officers could not find the suspects.
· A caller said that people were screaming and stomping, and it "sounded like her ceiling would cave in."
· Officers responded to 170 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· A caller reported that an alarm was going off near someone's garage. A homeowner set it up because he suspected that someone was throwing away dog poop in his trash can without his permission.
· Someone who was staying at a caller's property in an RV dumped 500 to 600 gallons of raw sewage into a hole in the ground. The property owner estimated that the cleanup would cost him $10,000 or more. Deputies advised him to contact the Environmental Protection Agency.
· A bear was getting into garbage. The caller said he saw two people outside and notified them about the bear. They told him, "It's fine. We see it all the time." Deputies contacted Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
· Deputies stopped a vehicle for crossing in front of a moving train while the crossing arms were lowering.
· Deputies responded to 109 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 155 people on Saturday.
