Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Sunday included:

· A person was driving slow with their flashers on to get their bearings.

· Two roommates got into a fight over chores and changing the cat litter. One roommate bit the other twice. The bitten roommate did not want to press charges.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags