The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A caller reported two scooters parked in a parking space, fearing they would be hit by a car.

· Someone called to complain about electric scooters blocking the sidewalk. The caller uses a wheelchair and wanted to speak with police to address the problem.

· Officers took a report that a “naked man ran down the trail 30 minutes ago” on a trail at Highland Glen.

· Officers responded to 147 calls on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office did not file reports by deadline.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Thursday.

