The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A man stopped by police for an open container tried to flee from an officer. He was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and having a fake ID.
• A dead cat was found on a road.
• Someone complained about dogs barking at all times of the day.
• Two people were warned for having their dogs off leash.
• A caller said someone was trying to break into a vehicle using wires.
• Officers followed up on a bite report that stated: "Recently adopted cat, sitting in living room. Petting cat. Cat turned and — Bingo!"
• A pet owner was warned for leaving a dog in a crate outside without food or water.
• Officers saw a peaceful protest. They did not know what the people were protesting.
• Someone reported their adult neighbors were running around naked and having a party.
• Two Rottweilers were roaming a neighborhood. The dog owner was advised to put fencing around their yard.
• Someone reported a scooter leaning against a tree.
• A caller said people were drag racing down a street. Officers couldn't find the suspects.
• Officers responded to 161 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.
The Gallatin County jail held 143 people Saturday.
