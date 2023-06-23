Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department responded to the following:

· A caller reported hearing three gunshots near Story Mill Park, but officers were unable to find anything.

· A caller requested extra patrols on Sunday in their area because they are having a Pride celebration and concerned about violent protestors.


