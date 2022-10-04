Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· An officer went to a coffee shop for a report of a confused elderly woman who thought she worked at the shop. The officer gave the woman a ride home.
· A woman reported returning to her apartment and finding a cigarette butt. She didn’t smoke.
· Someone reported their car was stolen but found it in the parking lot where they had parked it prior to police arriving.
· An off-duty firefighter went into a house to make sure no one was trapped inside after seeing smoke coming from the roof. The attic had caught on fire and on-duty firefighters later put it out.
· Officers responded to 168 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send its reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 147 people on Tuesday.
