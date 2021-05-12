The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A person reported people moving boxes between vehicles on the street. Officers responded and found that the person moving the boxes was helping a friend move.
· A caller reported that a dog that appeared in yesterday’s police reports was loose and harassing geese again. Officers responded and did not see the dog off leash.
· A person accidentally locked their toddler in their car. The person was able to get the car unlocked before a locksmith arrived.
· A caller reported that two children were playing with a ball in a road. Officers responded and saw two children playing with a ball, but not in the road.
· Officers responded to 128 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A person accidentally called 911 while checking on their horses.
· Bison were on a road near Yellowstone National Park. Deputies moved the bison off the road and toward the park.
· Deputies responded to a conflict over water rights and ditch maintenance and informed those involved that the issue would need to be resolved in civil court.
· Deputies responded to 127 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 137 people on Wednesday afternoon.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.