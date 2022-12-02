Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A caller wanted an officer to check on an elderly man pulled over on Interstate 90 who was changing a tire and appeared to be struggling.

· A woman reported that she had parked on the street for about half an hour in front of a home and when she returned there was a note on her windshield that read “If you park here again, I promise your car will not ever start again.” An officer spoke to the person who lived at the listed address an explained it was a public street, where anyone could legally park.


