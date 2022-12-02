The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller wanted an officer to check on an elderly man pulled over on Interstate 90 who was changing a tire and appeared to be struggling.
· A woman reported that she had parked on the street for about half an hour in front of a home and when she returned there was a note on her windshield that read “If you park here again, I promise your car will not ever start again.” An officer spoke to the person who lived at the listed address an explained it was a public street, where anyone could legally park.
· An officer stopped and warned a driver for doing donuts in a parking lot in the snow.
· Officers responded to 136 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller reported there were three goats in the roadway behind a blind corner.
· Deputies responded to a 911 hang up. A man told deputies he told his wife to call 911 for a fire burning as a prank and the wife thought he was serious.
· A caller in Big Sky reported that tourists were getting too close to a moose and calf wandering through
· Deputies responded to 111 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 135 people on Friday.
