The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
• Someone found a hunting knife in the snow.
• A man returned a call he missed on Feb. 18.
• A woman wanted to know if she could get her gun back. She said she got a call in August that police had the gun, which was reported stolen.
• A man slipped off a road and hit a tree. He wanted to know if he had to report it.
• Officers responded to 148 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
• A semitrailer driver parked in a residential area was “banging around the truck.” The driver told a deputy the driver was moving soon.
• A deputy hiked to an area that was impassable by car to help multiple stranded motorists. One man who had food, water and warm clothing remained with his car. The deputy gave other motorists a ride back to their homes.
• Deputies pushed an older woman’s golf cart into her garage.
• A deputy confirmed a gun was stolen.
• A man wanted to let law enforcement know a movie was being filmed at his ranch. He said there would be a scene with a shootout.
• Deputies responded to 131 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 148 inmates Friday.
