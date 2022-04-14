The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller reported a scam, where someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy said she failed to appear for court. The caller knew it was a scam and didn’t give out financial or personal info.
· A man pocket dialed 911 while having lunch.
· A man reported that someone working for an apartment complex that the man’s daughter and her roommate lived in had been harassing them and making inappropriate comments.
· A small child called 911 and said their mom left them and their dad was at home. An adult picked up the phone and said she was watching the child and there was no emergency.
· Officers responded to 108 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A driver was stopped and cited for careless driving, after driving 10 mph under the speed limit, drifting in the lane and steering with their knee while texting.
· A caller wanted to know if he could shoot his neighbor for supposedly stealing his goats, which had gone missing. A deputy spoke with the man, who later agreed he would not shoot the neighbor. The man said he had no evidence the neighbor had stolen the goats but jumped to that assumption. He later said that mountain lions had killed his livestock before. A deputy could not find evidence of theft or that a crime had been committed.
· A caller reported a stranger threw hot coffee in his face and kicked his puppy while he was out on a walk.
· Deputies responded to 104 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 130 people on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.