The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
·A caller reported his electric bike was stolen sometime in the morning. He called back an hour later saying he had found the bike. It was never stolen, he just forgot where it was.
· A pedestrian called, saying a car barreled towards her while she was crossing at an intersection. She made a hand gesture at the driver and told him to slow down. He reportedly circled back the block, yelled at her and grabbed off her baseball cap.
· A caller had questions about people putting trash in his trash can.
· Officers responded to 125 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A deputy responded to a report of a downed tree on the road and cut the tree in half with an ax to clear the roadway.
· A caller reported her dog got loose and may have fatally injured a neighbor's duck. A deputy spoke with the duck owner, who didn’t want to press charges and said not to worry about it.
·Someone complained of a taxidermist not returning contracted taxidermy items.
· Deputies responded to 123 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 112 people on Wednesday.
