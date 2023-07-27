Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Bozeman Police reports for Wednesday include:
A few riders on mini dirt bikes were kicking up rocks at a house near Milkhouse Avenue around 1:15 a.m.
A man in tight “Daisy Duke shorts” was seen chasing people with a stick around East Main Street and North Rouse Avenue.
A caller worried about people living in a van near their house was informed the city isn’t enforcing 72 hour parking limits on people living in hard-sided vehicles.
A caller reported that someone had stolen a basketball hoop from their house.
Officers responded to 99 calls on Wednesday.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday include:
A caller reported someone cutting locks at a storage unit with a hand grinder. Multiple units were seen without locks in the yard, but no one reported anything missing.
A vehicle with a flat tire blocked traffic near Greek Creek Campground around 7:30 a.m.
A caller reported that someone started tailgating him after he passed them and started videoing the caller while telling him to “go back where he came from.”
A caller said neighborhood kids were messing with her husband’s bike and tools in his truckbed and leaving energy drink cans in the truckbed.
Deputies responded to 121 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 144 people on Thursday.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.