The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
- A man was refusing to comply with a private business's mask mandate and was being belligerent and refused to leave.
- A man wanted to know if an officer could come have a "come to Jesus" conversation with his son.
- A caller reported a vehicle blocking their driveway. The officer who responded found the vehicle wasn't blocking the driveway and was parked across the street.
- A caller reported neighbors peeing on their house during a party.
- Officers responded to 150 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
- A caller reported two sheep in the road near Huffine Lane. Deputies herded the sheep onto a nearby property.
- A woman called deputies because she believed her neighbor was dropping dog poop in the alley by her house. She also told dispatch that the neighbor was purposely keeping her up at night by "talking loudly."
- A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle stopped in the middle of the highway. The driver had stopped to look at animals. The deputy warned the driver to pull onto the shoulder to look at the wildlife.
- Deputies responded to 145 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 165 people Thursday morning.
