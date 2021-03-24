The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A woman was upset that the DMV denied her husband service because he refused to wear a mask.
· A caller was concerned that their significant other was going to smoke cannabis.
· A driver’s vehicle stalled in the middle of a busy Bozeman street. Officers responded to help the driver move the car from the roadway.
· A person found a black lab with no collar or tags. By the time officers got in touch with the reporting party, the dog had been reunited with the owner.
· Officers responded to 139 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A man accidentally called 911 on his smartwatch while opening a gate.
· A caller reported a bear cub trying to get into their residence. By the time law enforcement responded, the bear cub was asleep on the property.
· A vehicle slowed down to look at a bison and another car rear ended it. There were no serious injuries.
· Deputies responded to 114 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 people Tuesday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.