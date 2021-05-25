The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A caller reported a suspected drunk driver crossing a center line and driving on a shoulder. Officers stopped the person, who said his vehicle had an alignment issue and he was driving to get it fixed. The driver passed all field sobriety tests and was warned for careless driving.
· A woman reported a “marijuana smell” at a residence.
· A cat was found near the Law and Justice center being harassed by magpies.
· A caller reported cars drag racing in a parking garage. Officers warned several people for careless driving and noise.
· Officers responded to 144 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A large rock was blocking a driving lane.
· A man flagged down deputies to ask for information about buying a rifle.
· A caller reported teenagers jumping a fence and getting on top of a water tower. The teenagers had left by the time deputies responded. No damage was found.
· Deputies responded to 146 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people on Tuesday morning.
