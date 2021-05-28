The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A person was driving erratically and suspected to be intoxicated. Deputies found that the driver was looking at his map while driving and was warned.
· A woman called 911 by accident while buying liquor.
· Four or five ducks were walking on a road.
· A bear dug through a dumpster and then climbed a tree near a home.
· Officers responded to 165 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A person requested extra patrols to keep a party from getting out of hand.
· A man locked himself out of his car with his young child inside. Law enforcement responded and were able to help unlock the door.
· A man spoke to officers about how to mail a gun in Montana.
· Deputies responded to 145 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 144 people on Friday morning.
