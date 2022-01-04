Makeup, a gas nozzle and social media safety: Police Reports for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jan 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A caller reported a woman was doing her makeup while driving and was driving recklessly. Law enforcement checked the area but wasn’t able to find a vehicle that matched the caller’s description.· A school resource officer taught a class about social media safety. · A man accidentally called 911 while trying to turn up his phone volume while skiing. There was no emergency.· A person reported that they suspect their neighbors are using their trash can.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 159 calls on Monday.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · Deputies responded to multiple reports of cars being broken into and the items in the cars being rifled through.·. A person accidentally called 911 on their Apple Watch. A deputy called and left a message for the caller explaining how to disable the emergency SOS function that activated the 911 call.· A caller reported a vehicle was blocking access to their recycling bins. A deputy tried to contact the owner of the vehicle but was unsuccessful.· A person reported seeing a vehicle driving down a road with a gas nozzle hanging from their gas tank.· Deputies responded to 106 calls on Monday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social Media Safety Vehicle Caller Police Transports Motor Vehicle Following Bozeman Police Department Nozzle Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.