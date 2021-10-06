Mailboxes, horses and a couch in a truck bed: Police Reports for Tuesday, Oct. 5 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· An officer answered a caller’s questions about lane filtering for motorcycles.· A man was having issues with his phone repeatedly calling 911. Law enforcement advised him to get his phone fixed so it stopped calling 911. · A caller reported that they saw a truck driving around with college-aged kids sitting on a couch in the truck bed. Officers weren’t able to find the truck.· A man texted 911 to report kids drinking in the woods near an intersection. Officers spoke with the man who texted and later made contact with the kids, who did not show any signs of impairment.· Officers responded to 138 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · A deputy followed up on “criminal mischief” involving some mailboxes in Clarkston.· A caller reported a pickup swerving on the road. A deputy stopped the driver, who explained that he was very tired but very close to his destination. The man was warned for his driving and released.· Horses were running around a park. The person who reported the horses later got in touch with the owner’s staff, who came to pick up the horses.· A person called to report that their neighbor left an elementary-school aged child at home alone. Deputies responded and found that one of the parents had left, but the other was still at home and in the garage.· Deputies responded to 101 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Caller Officer Motor Vehicle Police Highway Phone Following Mailbox Deputy Truck Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.