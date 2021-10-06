Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· An officer answered a caller’s questions about lane filtering for motorcycles.

· A man was having issues with his phone repeatedly calling 911. Law enforcement advised him to get his phone fixed so it stopped calling 911.

· A caller reported that they saw a truck driving around with college-aged kids sitting on a couch in the truck bed. Officers weren’t able to find the truck.

· A man texted 911 to report kids drinking in the woods near an intersection. Officers spoke with the man who texted and later made contact with the kids, who did not show any signs of impairment.

· Officers responded to 138 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A deputy followed up on “criminal mischief” involving some mailboxes in Clarkston.

· A caller reported a pickup swerving on the road. A deputy stopped the driver, who explained that he was very tired but very close to his destination. The man was warned for his driving and released.

· Horses were running around a park. The person who reported the horses later got in touch with the owner’s staff, who came to pick up the horses.

· A person called to report that their neighbor left an elementary-school aged child at home alone. Deputies responded and found that one of the parents had left, but the other was still at home and in the garage.

· Deputies responded to 101 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Wednesday.

