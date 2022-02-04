Due to production issues last night, the Wednesday's A section got reprinted instead of Thursday's. Our pressroom was able to catch the error, but they had already put out for delivery 2500 copies of the wrong A section. The Thursday A section will be reprinted and inserted into the Friday edition.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller reported a person in a black pickup brake-checking them and otherwise driving aggressively. Officers attempted to identify the driver of the pickup but were not able to find the vehicle.
· A pharmacist reported a suspicious man attempting to borrow a license to pick up a prescription. Officers checked the area and did not locate the man.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 116 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A child called 911 and told dispatch that she was “trying to get cookies.” Deputies responded to the area and found that the child was on vacation with her family in the area. There was no emergency.
· A person reported a mail container and packages all over a roadway. The person collected the items and a deputy returned the bin to the area postal carrier.
· A person accidentally called 911 from their Apple Watch while skiing. There was no emergency.
· Deputies responded to 112 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Friday.
