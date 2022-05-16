The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· Someone reported kids were playing ding-dong ditch and put a condom filled with urine under the caller’s door mat.
· A caller reported a group of small deer were walking near a road and were concerned they’d go into the road.
· A police officer stopped three teen girls riding in a shopping cart in a road. The officer had the girls return the cart and had a parent pick them up.
· A caller reported a man in a yard shooting a BB gun, possibly at birds or animals, in the direction of the caller’s house. A responding officer gave the man a warning for shooting the BB gun in city limits.
· Officers responded to 132 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· Someone reported young children “ripping up and down” the road driving motorcycles and four-wheelers.
· A caller reported people on top of a building possibly watching the lunar eclipse. The caller was worried about vandalism. When a deputy arrived, the people had left.
· Someone reported something “long and scary” in the sky at about 10:50 p.m. A deputy tried to contact the caller twice, but the calls went directly to a voicemail. The deputy noted that a full lunar eclipse was happening.
· Deputies responded to 76 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 people on Monday.
