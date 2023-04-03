Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Sunday included:

· Two teens were seen throwing snowballs from atop a parking garage.

· A person in a tuxedo was walking around another person’s car. The person proceeded to face plant on the road, got up and sprinted away.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

