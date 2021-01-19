The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• More than 30 people were drinking, shouting and playing music loudly. An officer warned the tenants for disorderly conduct.
• A drunk man called 911 to shut down a party at his house. He said it’d be funny if police tased his friend. The man then said it was a joke and not to send anyone.
• An officer stopped a driver for having no lights. The officer found the driver’s car’s battery had died.
• Officers responded to 101 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 152 inmates Monday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.