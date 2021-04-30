The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A man had concerns about loud music in a bar.
· A caller requested a welfare check on a man who appeared drunk and couldn’t walk straight. Officers checked on the man. He had a friend with him who was going to walk him home.
· Officers spoke to a student about being disorderly by rolling a tire through the school.
· A man was warned for drinking in the cemetery.
· Officers responded to 132 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 148 people on Wednesday afternoon.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.