Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A man complained about very loud music coming from a construction site outside of his bedroom. Construction workers turned the radio down.

· A woman saw someone throw a wallet out of a car window at a red light. The wallet was returned to its owner.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags