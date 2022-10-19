Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A man complained about very loud music coming from a construction site outside of his bedroom. Construction workers turned the radio down.
· A woman saw someone throw a wallet out of a car window at a red light. The wallet was returned to its owner.
· Officers responded to a complaint that a three-legged husky was running around loose at an apartment complex. The dog and owner had already left when officers arrived.
· Officers responded to 145 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A county resident reported a bear in a tree in their yard and feared the bear was jonesing for their turkeys.
· A caller reported that a stray dog had been in their neighborhood for several days and attacked chickens and ate a rabbit. A deputy took the dog to the animal shelter.
· A caller reported that someone had cut their pasture fence within the past week.
· Deputies responded to 126 calls on Tuesday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 154 people on Wednesday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
