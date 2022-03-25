The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A child accidentally called 911 while playing near a pool. There was no emergency.
· An officer responded to a bar for a complaint of loud music and learned that the music was actually coming from a car in a nearby parking lot, not the bar. The occupants of the car were warned for noise.
· A woman turned in a wallet she found in a road. An officer got in touch with the owner, who said he may have left the wallet sitting on his truck when he drove in the area it was found and that he would pick it up soon.
· A caller reported a driver driving erratically. An officer found the driver, who was delivering food and looking for an address.
· Officers responded to 139 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A man’s life-alert system malfunctioned and called 911. Deputies made contact with the man at his home, where he confirmed he was okay and that there was no emergency.
· A deputy helped a woman catch her three large dogs that escaped her yard through a gate left open.
· A man accidentally called 911 when he tried to take a screenshot on his cell phone. There was no emergency.
· A caller reported a missing six-year-old child. The child was found walking around the neighborhood shortly after the call was placed, and deputies confirmed the child and parent were together.
· Deputies responded to 98 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 149 people on Friday.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.