The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· Someone got stuck in a skate park bowl and was too intoxicated to get out. Officers helped them get out.
· A person requested extra patrol at catholic churches around town. They were concerned about backlash from a recent Supreme Court decision.
· A caller reported that a car was regularly driving down a street at night playing music, and "the volume is almost unbearable."
· A road was blocked off because of traffic from a golf tournament, a caller complained. Responding officers found that all roads were passable, and all cars were parked legally.
· Someone believed they'd found a gun in a dumpster, and they wanted an officer to check on it. The item was a broken up BB gun.
· Workout equipment fell out of a truck and onto a road.
· A pitbull bit a mail carrier.
· Officers responded to 151 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 inmates on Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
