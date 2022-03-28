The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A large group of hotel guests were cussing at staff and breaking into the hotel's pool after hours. Other guests had lodged noise complaints. An officer warned the guests for disorderly conduct and removed them from the property at the hotel's request.
· A man was taken to the hospital after taking 20 marijuana edibles and reporting feeling sad.
· A man called because he and his wife were having trouble unlocking their bike and were concerned it looked as if they were stealing the bike.
· A caller reported around 6 p.m. that a man had been asleep in a car since 11 a.m. and had not moved in several hours. An officer responded and woke the man, who was sleeping while waiting to go to work.
· Officers responded to 111 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A deputy responded to a report of trespassing near the Three Forks Water Tower. Three people, who were taking senior portraits, were asked to leave the area.
· Someone on a cross-country road trip called the sheriff to inquire about the speed limits on Montana highways and interstates.
· Someone reported a group of three men shooting gophers near her property and could hear the bullets "whizzing by." The group had left by the time deputies responded.
· Deputies responded to 84 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 144 people on Monday.
