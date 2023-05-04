The Bozeman Police Department reports from Wednesday included:
· A person reported that they had evidence from a previous break-in. Police collected a wallet and jacket from the person.
· A person’s girlfriend fell down a flight of stairs with a baby in their arms. The baby was okay.
· A person reported hearing up to 12 gunshots to the east of their home. There were no gunshots, but a gathering with a bonfire.
· Officers responded to 166 calls Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Wednesday included:
· A person reported that a feral cat had kittens in their shed and that they wanted them removed.
· A person had not spoken to their mother since January and wanted a welfare check conducted. When deputies arrived at the provided address, they found a vehicle that was listed as stolen. The owner came to pick up the vehicle.
· A person wanted to know if a vehicle stored at their home was stolen because they felt the vehicle was “suspect.” A deputy reported that the vehicle was not stolen.
· Deputies responded to 148 calls Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people Thursday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.