The Bozeman Police Department reports from Wednesday included:

· A person reported that they had evidence from a previous break-in. Police collected a wallet and jacket from the person.

· A person’s girlfriend fell down a flight of stairs with a baby in their arms. The baby was okay.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com