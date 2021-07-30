Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday include the following:

—An AC unit was mistaken to be a loud exhaust.

—A mysterious barking dog, which a caller said had been “barking for more than a year,” could not be located. The responding officer and a construction crew near the suspected barking didn’t hear anything.

—Two or three people holding violins mimed playing the instruments to a recording while approaching vehicles in a parking lot.

—A curtain kept a door from closing properly. An officer knocked another curtain down while moving the original curtain from the door’s path, and was unable to put the new curtain back up.

—Officers responded to 150 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday was unavailable. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people Friday. 

