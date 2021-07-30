Loud air conditioning, an obstructive curtain and silent violinists: Police Reports for Thursday, July 29 By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jul 30, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday include the following:—An AC unit was mistaken to be a loud exhaust.—A mysterious barking dog, which a caller said had been “barking for more than a year,” could not be located. The responding officer and a construction crew near the suspected barking didn’t hear anything.—Two or three people holding violins mimed playing the instruments to a recording while approaching vehicles in a parking lot. —A curtain kept a door from closing properly. An officer knocked another curtain down while moving the original curtain from the door’s path, and was unable to put the new curtain back up.—Officers responded to 150 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday was unavailable. The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Air Conditioning Curtain Police Barking Dog Violinist Report Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.