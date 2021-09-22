Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· About 10 or 12 cows were found lingering around. The cows were corralled back into their pasture after the owner was found and notified.

· A mother bear was seen with a dog in its mouth and two cubs in tow near Gallagator Trail. The family of bears leapt into brush when officers approached.

· Band practice was cut short close to midnight after a neighbor wanted some peace and quiet while trying to go to bed.

Officers responded 139 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office report for Tuesday included the following:

· A bear was seen running along Interstate 90, but when a deputy arrived, it was gone.

· A call was made reporting 50 cows wandering around on an unnamed road. The cows were not there when a deputy arrived.

· A caller spotted a “little black bear” behind her chicken coop. There were no other bears seen with the little bear. Fish, Wildlife and Parks was contacted, and determined that the bear would not be relocated.

· Three cats were on the loose in a neighborhood. The caller said that the cats roaming about broke homeowner’s association rules. A deputy advised the caller that there is no county ordinance for cats at large.

Deputies responded to 134 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people Wednesday.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

