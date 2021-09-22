Lots of bears, band practice and wandering cows: Police Reports for Tuesday, Sept. 21 By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Sep 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· About 10 or 12 cows were found lingering around. The cows were corralled back into their pasture after the owner was found and notified.· A mother bear was seen with a dog in its mouth and two cubs in tow near Gallagator Trail. The family of bears leapt into brush when officers approached. · Band practice was cut short close to midnight after a neighbor wanted some peace and quiet while trying to go to bed.Officers responded 139 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office report for Tuesday included the following: · A bear was seen running along Interstate 90, but when a deputy arrived, it was gone.· A call was made reporting 50 cows wandering around on an unnamed road. The cows were not there when a deputy arrived.· A caller spotted a “little black bear” behind her chicken coop. There were no other bears seen with the little bear. Fish, Wildlife and Parks was contacted, and determined that the bear would not be relocated.· Three cats were on the loose in a neighborhood. The caller said that the cats roaming about broke homeowner’s association rules. A deputy advised the caller that there is no county ordinance for cats at large.Deputies responded to 134 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bear Cow Zoology Black Bear Caller Cat Deputy Park Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.