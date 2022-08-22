The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported someone left a sandbag on their front porch.
· Someone wanted to ask questions about a supposedly illegal taxi service operating in the Bozeman area.
· A caller wanted to report the crime that people were leaving political flyers in their mailbox. An officer told the person that political mailers and flyers were not illegal.
· An officer took a report from a woman walking her dog. The woman said a man, wearing a pink neon suit and sunglasses, asked her to take his photo. After, the man tried to make very inappropriate sexual advances to her and asked to get her photo.
· Officers responded to 137 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A parent reported a child’s backpack, containing three stuffed animals, had fallen out of their car while driving from West Yellowstone to Big Sky. The caller’s young son was very upset about losing his stuffed animals. There had been no reports of luggage found but deputies took the parent's information in case the backpack was found.
· A person reported finding an offensive pamphlet, which said “(expletive) you,” left on his porch.
· Deputies checked on a driver that had stopped on the side of a highway. The driver was just taking a break from driving.
· Deputies responded to 74 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 153 people on Monday.
