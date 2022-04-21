The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
A person lost their ring several years ago and was wondering if it had ever been turned in.
A Subaru WRX with a loud muffler was seen ripping through an apartment complex. The driver was warned for their driving activity.
A person called to let officer’s know a large braid of hair was next to a sidewalk. The hair did not belong to the caller.
A Honda Pilot was seen driving into a person’s yard, leaving tracks and hitting a mailbox. The caller said the driver was texting and driving.
Officers responded to 99 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
Someone accidentally called 911 while trying to put their phone into a new case.
A yellow Labrador retriever was running loose. A deputy brought the dog to Three Forks City hall to wait for the owner.
A person put the wrong address in for their UPS order. The new location had a “no trespassing sign,” and the person was worried about retrieving the packages. The homeowner was called and the package-owner was able to pick them up.
A person’s horse wandered into their neighbor’s yard. However, the horse-owner had previously been removed from the neighbor’s property, and was unsure if they could get the horse.
Deputies responded to 109 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.