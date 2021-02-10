The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A child accidentally called 911.
• Someone knocked down a light pole.
• A car’s fender was on a road.
• An officer followed up with a student’s parent about a theft.
• Someone reported a home looked like it was on fire. Firefighters found smoke came from a diesel truck.
• An officer responded to a report of a hit and run. The officer found that didn’t happen.
• Officers responded to 139 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A young driver slid and hit a fence.
• A school resource officer called parents about a “bullying incident.”
• An off-duty deputy reported his patrol car had been hit.
• Someone lost a gold necklace with a moon pendant somewhere in Big Sky.
• A deputy answered questions about the legality of driving snowmobiles on roads.
• Deputies responded to 125 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 152 inmates Wednesday.
