Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A woman found a license plate on the side of the road and said she’d drop it off at the police department.

· A caller reported seeing a dead bird hanging from the side of a building and wanted someone to dispose of it. An officer got the bird down.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags