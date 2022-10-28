Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A woman found a license plate on the side of the road and said she’d drop it off at the police department.
· A caller reported seeing a dead bird hanging from the side of a building and wanted someone to dispose of it. An officer got the bird down.
· A business owner reported a man stole a tip jar and didn’t want to press charges but wanted officers to check if he would return the jar.
· Officers responded to 137 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· Deputies warned three skiers, who were skiing on private property without permission, for trespassing and gave them information on trail easements and private property boundaries.
· A motorist reported that construction material had fallen off a truck in front of them and hit and damaged their car.
· A deputy was working with local businesses to get a car that was "bizarrely" parked towed from a lot. The owner of the car arrived before the tow truck and moved the car.
· Deputies responded to 105 calls on Thursday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 149 people on Friday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
