The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· Officers found two dogs wandering around and found their owners on a Facebook page for lost pets. The dogs were picked up by a relative of the owner.
· Four drivers doing donuts in a parking lot were warned for careless driving.
· An officer escorted a woman home after her car lost power and then restarted.
· Officers responded to 143 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· Law enforcement responded to a report of two cows and a calf in the road.
· A caller reported a red car spinning cookies and pulling a sled and person behind it.
· A caller reported three loose horses were in a driveway and near a road.
· Deputies responded to 111 calls on Thursday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people on Friday.
