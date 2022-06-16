Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A caller reported a BB gun had been left on their property.

· Someone reported a horse was loose and people were trying to catch it but were unable. The horse was skittish.

· People wanted to play at a city park but they left when officers told them the park was closed.

· Officers responded to 125 calls on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· Someone called in requesting to shadow the coroner.

· Deputies responded to reports of people entering the closed Ousel Falls Park Trail. Multiple people drove into the closed area, past the closed sign while the deputy warned others who were exiting.

· Deputies replaced caution tape on a fishing access that was closed due to flooding.

· Deputies responded to 114 calls on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 127 people on Thursday.

