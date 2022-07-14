Business and Health Reporter
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Officers helped a person push a broken down car from the road.
· A caller reported that someone shot an arrow through their window.
· A person reported that an elk skull and antlers and a pile of deer antlers had been stolen from their property while they were on vacation.
· Officers responded to 135 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller reported a man shooting a crossbow at the trailhead. The area was a legal area for target practice, but the caller felt the man was being unsafe.
· A person reported that pet rabbits were loose, running around and destroying gardens.
· A garbage truck was losing some of its trash. A deputy didn’t cite the driver but warned them to secure their load.
· Deputies responded to 102 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Thursday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.