The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· Officers helped a person push a broken down car from the road.

· A caller reported that someone shot an arrow through their window.

· A person reported that an elk skull and antlers and a pile of deer antlers had been stolen from their property while they were on vacation.

· Officers responded to 135 calls on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A caller reported a man shooting a crossbow at the trailhead. The area was a legal area for target practice, but the caller felt the man was being unsafe.

· A person reported that pet rabbits were loose, running around and destroying gardens.

· A garbage truck was losing some of its trash. A deputy didn’t cite the driver but warned them to secure their load.

· Deputies responded to 102 calls on Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people on Thursday.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

